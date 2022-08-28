 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Gun is my sword,' man told Decatur police

DECATUR — A Florida man who tried to convince Decatur police he carried a stolen gun for self-protection is now jailed, police report.

A sworn affidavit said police had been looking for the 18-year-old man after getting reports he had abducted his 15-year-old sister from their family home in Escambia County, Florida.

Patrol officers had found the man in Decatur the afternoon of Aug. 12 when they pulled over a vehicle he was driving and found his sister was a passenger in the car. The affidavit said officers also found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the vehicle’s center console.

Officer Justin Closen, who signed the affidavit, said the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported the gun as being stolen from the man’s mother; the man was also under investigation by the sheriff's office for “abducting his sister.”

Closen said the man admitted being in possession of the gun but denied it was stolen. “(He) expressed to me that he was above the laws of the land and the only law he followed was the laws set by God,” Closen added.

“He went on to say that Jesus’ disciples carried swords for protection and the handgun was his sword.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained held in custody in lieu of bail set at $25,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

