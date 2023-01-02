Gun violence welcomes new year in Decatur

DECATUR — The city saw in the new year with a burst of gun violence, police report.

A couple living in the 1000 block of East Prairie Avenue told patrol officers they heard heavy gunfire just after 12 a.m. Sunday and later discovered a bullet inside their home.

“They found the bullet later in the morning but they said that just after midnight there was a lot of shooting going on and that is when their house was probably shot,” Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said.

“There was some minimal damage and the guy we spoke to thought it might cost $20 to fix”.

Carroll noted that the scene of this shooting was a few blocks away from the 1000 block of East Main Street where a house had been targeted with heavy gunfire Friday night, this time from a high-power rifle.

The detective said it was an area known for frequent gun violence and Herald & Review archives show several men being shot and wounded in the same East Main Street block in June along with a shooting death there in 2021.

The gun violence on the first day of 2023 continued Sunday when a house in the 1100 block of North Warren Street was targeted with gunfire around 9:35 p.m.

“Some people were at the house just kind of hanging out and they heard gunshots and a couple of rounds hit the house,” said Carroll. “They told us they didn’t know why anybody would want to shoot their house up.”

Police found nine spent shell casings of various calibers in the road outside the home, the casings ranging from handgun to more powerful rifle rounds, although Carroll said these were of a different caliber then those used in the attack on the East Main Street house.

The detective said the different calibers found did not point to some kind of gunfight but rather several shooters aiming at the same target. “Considering the different shell casings were all found right there together, I would say you probably had more than one shooter working together,” he added.

And while investigating the new shootings, detectives continued their hunt Monday for the killer of a 30-year-old Decatur man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Pearl Street.

Carroll, speaking late Monday morning, said officers were pursuing several leads but no arrests had been made yet.

