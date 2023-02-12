DECATUR — Police patrols responding to reports of gunfire in Decatur Saturday morning found multiple shell casings but no signs of injury or damage.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said police had “four or five people call in” about the gunfire around 5:50 a.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, near the Roosevelt School Apartments building.

“We ended up recovering seven shell casings from a handgun,” Carroll said. “But we did not find any vehicles, apartments or people that had been hit.”

