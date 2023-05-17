DECATUR — A Decatur gunman whose front yard shoot-out with another man was caught on surveillance tape has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Dewayne L. Matthews, 25, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Sara Vig and admitted a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Two further charges of the aggravated discharge of a gun were dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

Matthews' case had been headed for a trial scheduled for May 9 but he made a surprise appearance in court May 5 and told the judge he was ready to accept the plea deal.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the shoot-out happened on the night of Feb. 23, 2021, outside Matthews’ home in the 2100 block of East Decatur Street.

Detective Tim Wittmer, who signed the affidavit, said the surveillance footage showed Matthews coming out of his garage with a bag of garbage before noticing a silver car pulling up in the street outside.

Wittmer said Matthews is then seen dropping the garbage and pulling out a handgun. “Seconds later the male (later identified as Matthews) can be seen firing a handgun rapidly in the direction where the silver vehicle is believed to have parked,” said Wittmer.

“The footage clearly shows a subject (from the silver vehicle) walking across the street… and muzzle flashes can be seen when it appears this subject fired at the male in the 2100 block of East Decatur Street.”

Wittmer said Matthews and a woman from the house are then seen fleeing from the home, driving away so fast they ran over the dropped garbage and left two pet dogs running loose in the yard. Police later recovered 11 spent .45 caliber shell casings from outside the house and more casings and ammunition were found where the other gunman had been parked.

In addition to the probation sentence, Geisler ordered Matthews to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the State Police. The judge also ordered the forfeit of the handgun used by Matthews.

