Gunman opens fire outside Decatur bar, police say

DECATUR — Police report arresting two gunmen who opened fire outside a Decatur bar, and said one of them was armed with a pistol converted into a machine gun.

Sworn affidavits describe Decatur police officers responding to reports of multiple shots fired just after midnight Nov. 10 outside the Flashback Lounge, 2239 E. Wood St.

Detective Tim Wittmer, who signed the affidavits, said officers on scene found multiple shell casings in a parking lot on the south side of the bar and could see a rear glass door in the business had been hit by gunfire.

Wittmer said the bar provided police with surveillance footage that showed the gunmen opening fire at people and shooting towards the bar. Wittmer said detectives were able to identify both suspects — Decatur men aged 30 and 28 — from the footage.

Wittmer said the 30-year-old suspect was seen using a dark-colored handgun with an extended magazine that was firing like an automatic weapon.

“Two law enforcement officers who have previously testified as experts in firearms in the Macon County Circuit Courts have reviewed the video surveillance footage,” Wittmer added. “Both officers, based upon their training and experience, believe the handgun possessed and fired by (the 30-year-old) is a machine gun by definition (under Illinois law).”

Wittmer said the surveillance tape shows both gunmen opening fire on three separate occasions. He said they both fired while aiming “in the direction of other people and/or in the direction of the Flashback bar which was occupied by patrons at the time of the incident.”

The affidavits said both men were arrested Dec. 3 and the 30-year-old was booked on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of and using a machine gun and the aggravated discharge of a weapon. The 28-year-old was charged with the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of and using a weapon.

Wittmer said the 30-year-old has a previous conviction for second-degree murder and a check of Macon County Circuit court records show he was sentenced to eight years in prison on the charge after pleading guilty in 2014.

Macon County Jail records list him as being released from custody Dec. 5 after posting $25,000 bond on bail set at $250,000.

Court records show the 28-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing from police and was sentenced to 24 months probation in 2017. Jail records show he was still in custody Wednesday with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

