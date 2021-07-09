 Skip to main content
Harristown gas leak threat has been lifted

UPDATE, 5 p.m. Officials said the threat of a gas leak in Harristown on Friday afternoon had been contained. 

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency said shortly before 5 p.m. that residents could resume normal activities. 

West Main Street was expected to be reduced to one lane for several hours as Ameren Illinois conducted repairs.

ORIGINAL STORY, 4 p.m. 

Harristown Fire Protection District Chief Steve Gambrill is warning residents of an active gas leak in the area of 5400 W. Main St. to 6000 W. Main St.

This includes Joynt Road, Francis Road, W. Wood St., and West Macon Street in Harristown.

With a gas leak, residents should shelter in place, close ventilation systems and avoid the area. Those traveling in the area should find alternate routes.

