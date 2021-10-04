Harristown grandmother needed stitches after grandson attack, police report

HARRISTOWN — A 76-year-old Harristown grandmother needed sutures after she was shoved to the ground by her 19-year-old grandson, police said.

The grandson also punched his 22-year-old sister in the face in a series of attacks Sept. 12 at a house on South Birks Street, according to a sworn affidavit signed by Deputy Brian Hickey. He said the attacks were witnessed by the assailant’s grandfather, who saw his wife get shoved to the floor before his granddaughter was punched.

“(The grandmother) had fresh abrasions along with bleeding from her hands and wrist sustained from (her grandson) pushing her down,” Hickey said. “She later went to Decatur Memorial Hospital and received several sutures to the top of her left hand from injuries sustained from (her grandson).”

Hickey said the grandson admitted shoving his grandmother to the floor “because he was trying to leave the residence.” He was quoted as saying he did not remember striking his sister, whom police noted had swelling to her left cheekbone.

Hickey said the grandson was found to be suffering from bipolar disorder and “several other psychiatric conditions” and was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

After that was completed and he was released from hospital, the suspect was arrested Sept. 17 on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and inflicting domestic battery involving bodily harm. A check of the Macon County Jail on Monday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $12,000, meaning he must post a bond of $1,200 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

