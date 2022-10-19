Harristown man denies 'ghost gun' charges

DECATUR — A judge found probable cause Wednesday to try a 44-year-old Harristown man on charges he tried to assemble a personal armory of illegal weapons, including “ghost” rifles that have no serial numbers and can’t be traced.

Michael D. Stanley is accused of using his 37-year-old girlfriend to do the shopping for him while he coached her on what to buy. She had a valid FOID card but Stanley, with nine previous felony convictions ranging from burglary to drug dealing, is not allowed to possess firearms.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said a search warrant executed in August at the couple’s Harristown home revealed some six handguns and rifles while a box in the couple’s bedroom held two sections of AR-style rifles with no serial numbers.

Police said the rifle sections were 80% complete and Stanley had been busy trying to recruit a local gunsmith to build them into functional semi-automatic weapons.

Stanley told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that he was pleading not guilty to seven charges of being an armed habitual criminal.

Giving evidence against him, Det. Chad Ramey said police had been alerted to Stanley’s activities after being contacted by a Decatur retailer. The retailer had become concerned about gun purchases made online, and due to be picked up at the store, which it feared were “straw” sales, designed to hide who the weapons were really for.

Ramey said the girlfriend involved had initially said the guns and gun parts purchased were for her, but later said all the weapons were really for Stanley and bought on instructions from him.

Defense attorney Steve Jones, on cross-examination, focused on the girlfriend’s changing story about who had really bought the weapons, both the complete guns from the Decatur retailer and gun parts purchased from various online sources. Police affidavits had, at first, quoted her as claiming the weapons and parts were bought by her for herself only.

Ramey said she had later backed away from that story and admitted “she knows nothing about firearms” and all the weapons and parts had been purchased under instructions from Stanley.

“So to boil it down to its basic point, she told you one thing and she changed her story, didn’t she?” asked Jones. The detective acknowledged the woman had “come up with a different answer” compared to her first version of events.

Forbes scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 1. Stanley remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1,750,000, requiring him to post a bond of $175,000 to be released.