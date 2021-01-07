 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you seen this man? Missing person last seen in Decatur, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Have you seen this man? Missing person last seen in Decatur, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Michael Silbert, 48, was last seen Thursday at about 1 a.m. walking in an near Pershing Road and Pershing Court, according to the Decatur Police Department. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red plaid pajama pants and brow work boots.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2711.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Sibert

Michael Silbert

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News