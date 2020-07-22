Health care worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — A female health care worker is the latest Shelby County resident to test positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The Shelby County Health Department reported Wednesday that the 35-year-old woman is in isolation with moderate to severe symptoms. To date, the county has reported 31 positive cases of coronavirus.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

