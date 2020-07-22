You are the owner of this article.
Health care worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County
SHELBYVILLE — A female health care worker is the latest Shelby County resident to test positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The Shelby County Health Department reported Wednesday that the 35-year-old woman is in isolation with moderate to severe symptoms. To date, the county has reported 31 positive cases of coronavirus.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes in Illinois, lays out criteria for state to take action

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

