Health Department: 24 new cases announced in Macon County
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Saturday announced 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 1,099.

Of those, 637 have been released from home isolation and 423 are recovering at home, 10 patients are in the hospital and 29 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

Sept. 5 stats

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

