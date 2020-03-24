Health department: Case of Decatur Walgreens employee under COVID-19 evaluation shows need for precautions

“The closure of and statement by Walgreens should not cause panic, but should remind everyone of the steps that we can all take to prevent the spread of illness in ourselves and the people with whom we come into contact,” Hosier said.

We do not currently have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Macon County and will notify the community as soon as we do. However, as we have been stating, the public should assume that people already have COVID-19 here in our community. The testing criteria does not allow all people with symptoms to be tested, so it is important to take all precautions we have been promoting to prevent the spread of illness. It is also important to note that someone can have the novel coronavirus for up to 14 days without showing any symptoms. Therefore, everyone should take the precautions necessary to prevent spread of illness at all times and in all settings. We have reached out to Walgreens regarding their statement to ensure that we have all of the information we need at this point.