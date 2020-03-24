Health department: Case of Decatur Walgreens employee under COVID-19 evaluation shows need for precautions

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department confirmed Tuesday that it's aware an employee of a Walgreens in Decatur was being monitored for coronavirus and said the news should not be a cause for panic, but a reminder of the precautions needed to stem the spread of the disease.
Walgreens confirmed in an email to the Herald & Review that the employee had worked in the store at 1311 N. Illinois 48 and had not been there since March 20.
"In accordance with established protocols and CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution, we took immediate action to temporarily close the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises," said the statement.
"We promptly notified the Macon County Board of Health (Health Department). We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined. The store reopened Sunday, March 22. Customers with questions can contact the health department to learn more."
Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the health department, said anyone in or associated with the store who feels ill should seek assistance. "... She/he should contact their healthcare provider per the guidance we are providing to everyone, unless there is a true emergency,” she added.
Hosier said the department had reached out to Walgreens in the light of their statement “to ensure that we have all of the information we need at this point.”
Macon County, as of Tuesday, still had no confirmed cases of the viral disease also known as COVID-19. It's unclear if the employee's "evaluation" included a test for COVID-19. Ten tests have been completed in Macon County, with eight negative results and two pending results, as of noon Tuesday.
Hosier said people must follow emergency procedures designed to contain the viral outbreak.
“This (Walgreens incident) further stresses the importance of people staying home unless they must absolutely leave their houses for essential work or functions,” she added. “They should stay home completely if they are sick. If and when they do go out, they should practice social distancing.”
She also urged cleaning all frequently-touched surfaces, using disposable tissues to contain coughs and sneezing and frequent hand-washing with soap and water in sessions that last 20 to 30 seconds. She said hand sanitizer with at least a 60 percent alcohol base should only be used if hand washing is not available.
“The closure of and statement by Walgreens should not cause panic, but should remind everyone of the steps that we can all take to prevent the spread of illness in ourselves and the people with whom we come into contact,” Hosier said.
READ THE FULL HEALTH DEPARTMENT STATEMENT:
We do not currently have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Macon County and will notify the community as soon as we do. However, as we have been stating, the public should assume that people already have COVID-19 here in our community. The testing criteria does not allow all people with symptoms to be tested, so it is important to take all precautions we have been promoting to prevent the spread of illness. It is also important to note that someone can have the novel coronavirus for up to 14 days without showing any symptoms. Therefore, everyone should take the precautions necessary to prevent spread of illness at all times and in all settings. We have reached out to Walgreens regarding their statement to ensure that we have all of the information we need at this point.
Per their statement, Walgreens closed their store with an abundance of caution once they became aware of a team member being "evaluated" for COVID-19. They took this action in order to clean and disinfect the premises. If someone was in that store and is now having symptoms, she/he should contact their healthcare provider, per the guidance we are providing to everyone (unless there is a true emergency).
This further stresses the importance of people staying home unless they must absolutely leave their houses for essential work or functions. They should stay home completely if they are sick. If and when they have to go out, they should practice social distancing. People should be cleaning all frequently-touched surfaces. If someone is coughing or sneezing, that should be done into a tissue and then the tissue thrown away. If a tissue is not available, they should do this into their elbows. They should also be frequently and adequately washing their hands with soap and water for 20-30 seconds and using hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol base IF handwashing is not available.
The closure of and statement by Walgreens should not cause panic, but should remind everyone of the steps that we can all take to prevent the spread of illness in ourselves and the people with whom we come into contact.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.