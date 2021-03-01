Health department hosting second dose clinic on Tuesday for eligible Macon County residents

DECATUR — A second dose clinic of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is set for Tuesday, March 2, at Richland Community College in the Sequestration Education Center next to the wind turbine.

Only those who live or work in Macon County and who had their first dose on or before Feb. 5 are eligible. Register for an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3sArE8s or call (217) 718-6205. Registration is also available on the health department's Facebook page or at the website, maconcountyhealth.org.

Do not make an appointment or plan to attend if you are exhibiting symptoms, awaiting test results, in isolation or in quarantine. Be prepared to wait 15 to 30 minutes.

To save time, complete and print vaccine forms and bring them with you to the clinic. They are available at the website, but will also be available at the clinic. More details on shot requirements available on the health department's website.

