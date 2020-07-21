Health officials announced 30th Shelby County resident to test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say a 30th Shelby County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Tuesday from the Shelby County Health Department. The resident, a 53-year-old male, is currently under isolation experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

