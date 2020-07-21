You are the owner of this article.
Health officials announced 30th Shelby County resident to test positive for COVID-19
SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say a 30th Shelby County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Tuesday from the Shelby County Health Department. The resident, a 53-year-old male, is currently under isolation experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes in Illinois, lays out criteria for state to take action

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

