 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
0 comments
alert top story

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 44 more Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 .

That brings to 3,772 the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 2,476 residents have been released from isolation, 1,204 remain in isolation , 31 are hospitalized and 61 have died.

MCHD Nov 2 infographic

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the weekend, health officials announced 150 new cases and two coronavirus related deaths. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 20 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 423,502 cases, including 9,810 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,118 specimens for a total 7,876,421.  As of Sunday night, 3,371 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 298 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News