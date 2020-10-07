Health officials report eight new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials on Wednesday reported that eight more residents in Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department says the new cases bring the county total to 462 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic started.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported another 42 virus-related deaths and 2,630 new confirmed cases among 58,820 test results reported in the previous 24 hours.

That brought the casualty count to 8,878 among 307,641 confirmed cases as the state surpassed 6 million tests completed.

At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,679 people in Illinois reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 372 in intensive care unit beds and 165 on ventilators.

