Health officials reported 4 new COVID-related deaths on Friday, 94 new cases

DECATUR — Health officials say four more residents of Macon County with COVID-19 have passed away.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday said the residents were a female in her 50s and two males and one female in their 80s, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 107.

The department reported 94 new cases of coronavirus with the county total of positive cases on Friday recorded at 5,795.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 126 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases, including 11,304 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698. As of last night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

