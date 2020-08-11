Health officials say 5 new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say five new cases of COVID-19 brings the county total of positive cases to 88.

The Shelby County Health Department, in a Tuesday statement, said the residents that tested positive for coronavirus are a 53-year-old female, 9-year-old female, 71-year-old male, 59-year-old male and 18-year-old female.

Three of the individuals are currently reporting mild symptoms, one has moderate symptoms and the other is reported asymptomatic, according to the health department.

Officials say symptoms can appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure. County residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wash hands frequently in order to prevent the transmission of COVID.

Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.