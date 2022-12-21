Health professionals say to bundle up against extreme cold

DECATUR — If you have to go outside during the next few days, health professionals, for all members of the family, advise you bundle up.
Dr. Larry Baker, veterinarian with the Northgate Pet Clinic, recommends people protect their pets from the cold as much as possible.
“If they take them for a walk in the bad weather, a jacket or a sweater is not a bad idea, even the little booties for the small dogs, like Dachshunds,” he said. “Dogs can get frostbite if they’re out too long.”
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to drop to seven degrees before Thursday evening. “Winds could gust as high as 38 mph,” the weather service stated.
Baker would prefer outside pets are housed in insulated structures. “So they’re not exposed to weather,” he said.
According to veterinarians, the cold-weather dogs such as Huskies, can withstand the colder temperatures for longer periods of time. “But dogs like Poodles and Chihuahuas, I would not have them outside very long at all, ten minutes maybe” Baker said.
Fresh water is important for the outdoor animals too. Although the low temperatures can hurt unprotected animals, Baker said he sees more patients in the hotter weather, because of ailments such as heat stroke.
“A lot of animals have common sense to find someplace warm,” he said. “I think their bodies adjust a bit.”
The staff at Scovill Zoo in Decatur are prepared for the frigid temperatures expected for the remainder of the week.
“We don’t like the cold temperatures,” said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye. “But it’s harder on our keepers than it is on the animals.”
Frye and his staff have a protocol for taking care of the animals, depending on the weather. “They have a low temperature that they can handle and a high temperature they can handle,” he said about all of the animals in their care.
“For the animals that are acclimated to this type of weather, we give them extra bedding, extra straw,” Frye said. “We go into a lot of different measures. It never stops.”
Replenishing the water supply and food is a constant job for the zoo staff. The colder weather causes the animals to burn more calories, Frye said. “So they get more food so they can bulk up,” he said. “But we watch their water and their food consumption even more during the winter time.”
Other medical professionals, including those who care for people, have their own advice. According to Vinil Bhuma, chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, the low temperatures greatly increase the risk of hypothermia. “When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced,” he said. “Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature.”
Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness, according to the health professionals. The conditions can affect dexterity, and possibly brain function.
For those experiencing severe ailments due to possible hypothermia or other temperature-related ailments such as frostbite, Bhuma suggests the patient seeks medical attention as soon as possible. “Especially if the individual’s oral temperature is less than 95 degrees,” he said. “If medical care is not immediately available, move the individual into a warm room or shelter as quickly as possible. Remove any clothing that may be wet and begin to warm the individual starting with the center of the body.”
Health experts suggest a person should be outside no longer than 30 minutes at a time during bouts of extremely low temperatures. Along with the low temperatures, people should also be aware of the wind chill. “As the wind increases, heat is carried away from the body at a rapid rate, driving down the body temperature,” Bhuma said. “Another tip to keep in mind is to remember that warm beverages can help with warming, but you should avoid alcohol.”
Alcohol causes blood vessels to dilate and can cause a person to rapidly lose heat while exposed to cold weather. “The consumption of alcohol and decreased dexterity from the cold can also be a dangerous combination,” Bhuma said.
