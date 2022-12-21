Health professionals say to bundle up against extreme cold

Precautions for the cold weather

Health professionals offer the following guidance to protect and maintain health during the colder temperatures.

• Immune system – Update vaccinations including flu and COVID-19, wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, stay home if you’re sick, and cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow, not your hands.

• Heart – Dress warmly when outside with a hat, gloves and a warm coat. For those who suffer from heart issues, limit strenuous activity outdoors that may stress your heart, such as shoveling snow.

• Balance – Avoid slippery surfaces if possible. Wear shoes or boots with heavily textured soles that can grip surfaces. Use handrails. Walk like a penguin: Bend slightly forward and walk flat-footed with your center of gravity directly over your feet as much as possible.

• Skin – Use a moisturizer with an oil base to block evaporation. Shower in lukewarm, not hot, water. Use a humidifier to replenish moisture to the skin's top layer.

• Body temperature – Bundle up when outside and be aware of signs that your body isn't handling the cold well, such as stiffness in the neck, arms and legs. Call 911 if you suspect hypothermia.

Information is provided by HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.