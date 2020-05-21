Hear tornado sirens in the Mount Zion area today? Here's why
Hear tornado sirens in the Mount Zion area today? Here's why

DECATUR — Warning sirens are being tested in the Mount Zion area today.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the sirens will be activated occasionally as part of the process.

"Please don't be alarmed if you hear one," the department said.

A Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System alert said sirens at Kruse Road at Roberts Street and Fort Daniel at 85th Street may activate as they undergo routine maintenance. ​

