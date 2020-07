× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — If you hear warning sirens in Decatur this afternoon, it's only a test.

The city is testing the devices between 4 and 7 p.m. today. It's part of an upgrade to the system.

Sirens outside city limits won't be tested.

How much do superintendents in Macon County get paid?

Get afternoon headlines from the Herald & Review in your inbox. Sign up at herald-review.com/newsletters/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0