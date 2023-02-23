DECATUR — The opening salvo in the legal battle to decide whether fired state official Brent Fischer committed forgery when he provided a waiver to former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett now has a date.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. for a motion to have the whole case thrown out before it can even get started.

Fischer’s attorney, Richard D. Frazier, has filed the motion to dismiss the fraud case on the basis it has nothing to do with Macon County.

Frazier is arguing the alleged offense — granting a waiver to Buffett to serve as a sworn officer although he was short of the training hours needed — has no connection with Macon County and neither does Fischer. He was head of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, working out of Springfield, and is also a former Adams County sheriff who still lives in that county.

Fischer was fired on Sept. 8, 2021 from the ILETSB after an investigation by a state agency watchdog group which concluded the waiver was granted improperly to Buffett, a major supporter of ILETSB training programs.

A State Police criminal probe followed and then Macon County entered the picture: The results of that investigation were presented to Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter who took them to a grand jury.

At the end of 2022 the jury returned indictments on four Class 3 felonies alleging forgery and official misconduct involving Fischer which claim he affixed the electronic signature of the ILETSB chairman on a document without the chairman’s knowledge.

Fischer has pleaded not guilty to all counts and Buffett, head of his namesake philanthropic foundation who has a home in Decatur, has never been accused of any wrong-doing.

The March 23 hearing date was set during a brief court hearing in Decatur on Thursday. Fischer was present with his attorney but did not speak and remained in the public gallery.

Rueter will argue the case for allowing the court proceedings to go ahead in Macon County and has told the Herald & Review previously that he sees no reason why Fischer can’t be tried in Decatur.