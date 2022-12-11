 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat vents spark Millikin Homestead fire fears

Homestead 1

All's well that ends well: Millikin Homestead board member Brigitta Kapp outside the mansion Sunday with the fire trucks. She's just glad a neighbor, who feared the building might be on fire, called it in. The clouds of smoke spotted turned out to be venting from a new heating system in the basement. 

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — Fears that Decatur’s most famous address — 125 N. Pine St., the James Millikin Homestead — had caught fire Sunday afternoon happily turned out to be a false alarm.

Just before 2 p.m., a neighbor spotted white clouds of heating system exhaust floating up from basement window vents hidden behind some bushes at the mansion’s foundations, and feared the worst. Decatur Fire Department trucks, including a tower truck, were there within minutes after the neighbor called 911.

“I just came outside and saw the fire trucks arriving,” said longtime Millikin Homestead Board Member Brigitta Kapp, who had been working inside the massive red brick building.

Millikin Homestead decks the halls for Christmas Open House

“We’ve got a relatively new heating system, it’s a high-efficiency one, and it vents out holes cut in the basement windows.”

Kapp wasn’t alarmed by the false alarm and, if anything, said she felt gratified to have civic-minded neighbors around willing to pick up the phone if they fear something is wrong.

“So this all turned out to be totally harmless, but it is fortunate that somebody cares enough to call it in,” she added.

Kapp described the circa 1876 home of Millikin University founder James Millikin as a unique Decatur gem that would be almost impossible to replace.

Ann-Marie Hillyer, president of the James Millikin Homestead board, talks about the Christmas Open House. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

