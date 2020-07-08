Heat wave brings buckled roads to Central Illinois

DECATUR — As a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Kirk Huettle is used to fielding questions about the impact winter weather will have on driving conditions.
But, Huettle said, heat waves can also affect pavement, causing roads, particularly highways, to buckle.
“I had never seen that before until I moved to Illinois about 20 years ago,” he said. “I hit one that was pretty rough near Shirley on Interstate 55 in the summer of 1999 or one of those hot summers around that time. You have to be very careful when we have heat like this because those can come up quickly.”
The Illinois Department of Transportation cautioned drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckling throughout the state.
“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “At IDOT, we have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible.”
Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.
While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, IDOT crews are monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond. Motorists are advised to remain alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.
Buckling pavements have been reported on Interstate 55 near Pontiac and in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 51 just north of Heyworth.
The Wapella Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of the latter location Sunday and warned drivers to be cautious. “#Tistheseason,” it said.
IDOT spokesman Paul Waddel said the number of incidents reported has increased with the recent heat waves, but there is not one specific area of concern.
“Heat and humidity is the recipe for pavement to buckle and it can happen anywhere at any time,” he said. “There isn’t a specific area or highway. You just really never know.
“I wish there was a way where we could better predict before it was going to buckle so that we could fix the problem or at least, warn motorists, but you just don’t know,” he added.
Waddel said the department doesn't have a system to keep track of the number of road buckling incidents in a given year.
When a road is constructed, it is cut into segments to allow room for expansion and contraction. As the temperature and humidity increase, the pavement will buckle when the road runs out of room to expand.
Motorists can expect to see more buckling over the next week, Huettle said.
“This heat wave isn’t going away,” he added, noting temperatures in the 90s until Friday, when temperatures will be in the high 80s, at least.
Huettle said drought conditions will worsen and most areas haven’t seen much rain.
Decatur and Macon County officials reported no issues, so far, with buckling roads.
