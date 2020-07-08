Heat wave brings buckled roads to Central Illinois

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, IDOT crews are monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond. Motorists are advised to remain alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

Buckling pavements have been reported on Interstate 55 near Pontiac and in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 51 just north of Heyworth.

The Wapella Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of the latter location Sunday and warned drivers to be cautious. “#Tistheseason,” it said.

IDOT spokesman Paul Waddel said the number of incidents reported has increased with the recent heat waves, but there is not one specific area of concern.

“Heat and humidity is the recipe for pavement to buckle and it can happen anywhere at any time,” he said. “There isn’t a specific area or highway. You just really never know.