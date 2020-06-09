Heavy police presence at East Hickory, Lowber streets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Dozens of Decatur and Macon County law enforcement officers have gathered in the area of East Hickory and East Lowber.

Nearby residents also have gathered to watch what is happening.

East Hickory Street is blocked off at its intersections with Jasper and East Lowber.

Several law enforcement officers at the scene said they couldn't comment about what was going on.

Standing near the scene, resident Denise Speagle said she saw four people come out of a house with their hands up and be detained.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

