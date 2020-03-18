You are the owner of this article.
Heavy rain expected for Wednesday evening in Central Illinois
Heavy rain expected for Wednesday evening in Central Illinois

Sebastien Kairouz walks in the rain on Saturday under his umbrella with his children Nikolai and Alexander down Water Street in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents of heavy rain through Wednesday evening along with isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be a low around 45 degrees with east winds of 5 to 8 mph.

"Scattered thunderstorms will return Thursday," the weather service stated. "There is a marginal risk of severe weather with scattered damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall being the primary threats, as well as the threat of an isolated tornado with the strongest storms Thursday evening."

