Heavy winds cause snowy, slushy Macon County roads; cleanup to continue Thursday

7 Day Forecast
DECATUR — Wind gusts up to 21 miles per hour could blow some remaining snow around Macon County on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Several inches of snow accumulated throughout Central Illinois on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The region grappled with challenging road conditions that caused several school districts to cancel classes, including Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth.
Cleanup was expected to continue Thursday in Macon County, where county Highway Engineer Bruce Bird said crews planned to return to work clearing roads at 4 a.m.
"We're going to be dealing with the wind blowing snow over the road until the wind goes below 10 mph," he said Wednesday afternoon. Heavy winds on Wednesday caused snow and slush to build up, and ten plows were removing the wintry mess from county roads.
Bird said drivers using roads to the north and west side of the county, like Washington Street, School Road and the north end of Wyckles Road, should be cautious while commuting Thursday morning.
"When the sun comes out tomorrow, that'll be a huge help," he said. "The conditions should be much better tomorrow for removal."
Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 36 degrees. Winds will be significantly calmer Thursday evening and a chance of flurries is possible after midnight with temperatures at a low of 23 degrees. No hazardous weather is expected in the next week, the weather service said.
Decatur roads remained mostly slushy and city crews were clearing roads all day, according to city forestry and property supervisor Randy Callison. Crews began plowing Tuesday night and moved to clearing secondary and neighborhood streets Wednesday once the main streets were cleared.
Crews also put down salt on hills, around stop signs, curbs, and hospital and school zones.
"It's a little slick in some places," Callison said. "If you practice some reasonable driving, you should be able to get where you need to go."
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the winter weather that hit Central Illinois Wednesday morning left roads with a lot of slush. Operations Engineer Chris Smith said temperature above freezing cause much of the snow to melt from roads.
Sgt. Lou Hollon said the Macon County Sheriff's office on Wednesday responded to four weather-related vehicle crashes and nine motorists stuck in a roadside ditch due to the wintry road conditions. Calls began coming in around 4 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
Road conditions also delayed trash and recycling pick-up in Mount Zion by a day. An alert from the village notified residents that trash and recycling was to be picked up on Friday this week and to call Advanced Disposal at (217) 963-2788 with any questions.
History photos: Past winters in Decatur
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Light snow will linger to mid-afternoon east of I-57. Additional accums will remain less than 0.2". Slippery travel still possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/yNczLxU7Ve— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 26, 2020