Heavy winds cause snowy, slushy Macon County roads; cleanup to continue Thursday

DECATUR — Wind gusts up to 21 miles per hour could blow some remaining snow around Macon County on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Several inches of snow accumulated throughout Central Illinois on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The region grappled with challenging road conditions that caused several school districts to cancel classes, including Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth.

Cleanup was expected to continue Thursday in Macon County, where county Highway Engineer Bruce Bird said crews planned to return to work clearing roads at 4 a.m.

"We're going to be dealing with the wind blowing snow over the road until the wind goes below 10 mph," he said Wednesday afternoon. Heavy winds on Wednesday caused snow and slush to build up, and ten plows were removing the wintry mess from county roads.

Bird said drivers using roads to the north and west side of the county, like Washington Street, School Road and the north end of Wyckles Road, should be cautious while commuting Thursday morning.

"When the sun comes out tomorrow, that'll be a huge help," he said. "The conditions should be much better tomorrow for removal."