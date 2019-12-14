Here's how Decatur police are preparing to test for drivers impaired by cannabis

“Officers everyday, multiple times a day, use their discretion,” Brandel said. “An officer has the discretion as to whether or not they write someone a ticket and they base that on a few things.” Police look at driving history, the speed the vehicle was going when the person was pulled over, and if the driver acknowledges that they have done something wrong, he said.

If a person is consuming cannabis, Brandel said, officers would look at whether he or she is doing so within the guidelines of the law. They will also consider whether there is probable cause to merit further investigation.

For example, he said: “If I pulled someone over for speeding and there is a burning cannabis smell within the car, that does not mean the person is high,” Brandel said. “They could have just come from a friends house or their own home where they legally consumed cannabis. But the smell, among other observations, also gives us probable cause that they could have been smoking in the car.

“It is the same as if I pull someone over and I smell alcohol, it does not mean they are drunk. But it does mean I can further investigate whether or not they are drunk. It is the same thing.”