Here's what Decatur's $1 million new fire truck looks like

DECATUR — A shiny new ladder truck costing more than $1 million will soon be ready to answer 911 fire calls in the Decatur area.

The Decatur Fire Department has already taken delivery of the massive red machine — official name “Truck 2” — which is now having radios and other equipment installed.

Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said Thursday that it will still be a few weeks yet before the machine is in action: “The manufacturer is also coming down to provide every firefighter with training on how to use the truck,” he added.

“Every new ladder truck has different features and training is needed on those features.”

Abbott will no doubt be hoping this truck stays out of harm's way when it hits the streets trying to keep other people out of harm’s way. Given his department’s recent run of luck, he has cause for concern.

One of his department’s older ladder trucks is only now about to emerge from extensive repairs after it was rammed by a female drunk driver in August after she blew through a red light traveling at some 80mph.

