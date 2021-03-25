Here's what Decatur's $1 million new fire truck looks like

DECATUR — A shiny new ladder truck costing more than $1 million will soon be ready to answer 911 fire calls in the Decatur area.
The Decatur Fire Department has already taken delivery of the massive red machine — official name “Truck 2” — which is now having radios and other equipment installed.
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said Thursday that it will still be a few weeks yet before the machine is in action: “The manufacturer is also coming down to provide every firefighter with training on how to use the truck,” he added.
“Every new ladder truck has different features and training is needed on those features.”
Abbott will no doubt be hoping this truck stays out of harm's way when it hits the streets trying to keep other people out of harm’s way. Given his department’s recent run of luck, he has cause for concern.
One of his department’s older ladder trucks is only now about to emerge from extensive repairs after it was rammed by a female drunk driver in August after she blew through a red light traveling at some 80mph.
“I think we’re in the ballpark of $140,000 to fix that,” said Abbott. “She was uninsured and the city is self-insured, and so the city is on the hook for the money.”
A second ladder truck is also waiting to be repaired after it was in collision with another female driver who pulled a turn in front of it as the vehicle was responding to a fire call a year ago.
“We couldn't afford to have that go be repaired because we didn’t have anything else to use,” explained Abbott.
The chief said the good news in that case, at least, is the other driver had insurance.
