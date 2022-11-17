Herrick man faces child rape charges, state's attorney says

HERRICK — A Herrick man has been charged with the rape of a child, the Shelby State’s Attorney's Office said.

A news release said Kenneth Davis, 39, is facing two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is due to appear in Shelby County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 12.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke alleged the crimes were committed in June of 2020 when the child was raped as well as being sexually assaulted by touching and fondling.

If convicted, Davis faces punishment of between three and seven years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.