High heat expected Tuesday and Wednesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of high heat in the coming days.

The heat index is expected to rise to 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon and throughout Wednesday. Tuesday's evening temperatures should be in the lower 70s.

Plan for rain during the remainder of the week.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and again Friday night, but these are not expected to be severe," the weather service website stated. "While storms Sunday night and Monday are not expected to be severe, there is potential for heavy rain during that period."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

