High wind gusts, showers expected Monday across much of Central Illinois
High wind gusts, showers expected Monday across much of Central Illinois

MACON COUNTY — Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon with wind gusts reaching as high as 36 mph through the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service said stronger winds are possible with isolated thunderstorms and rainfall amounts will be between a quarter and half of an inch. 

A hazardous weather outlook for wind gusts is for portions of much of Central Illinois. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

