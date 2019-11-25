High wind speeds expected late Tuesday night in Central Illinois

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY — A high wind watch will be in effect late Tuesday night to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Central Illinois, the National Weather Service at Lincoln says.
West winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, the weather service said. Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs and power lines, making power outages possible.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles on north to south roads.
Gusty winds are expected Tues night thru Wed as a strong weather system moves northeast across eastern IA into WI. Southwest to west winds gusting to 40-50 mph will be possible through the period. High profile vehicles should use extra caution. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/ip0E8l3t15— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) November 25, 2019
