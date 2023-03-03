DECATUR — Macon County emergency crews are responding to numerous reports of power lines down as high winds make their way through the area.

At 12:25 p.m., the Ameren Illinois power outage map showed 128 outages impacting 2,610 customers in nearly every portion of Decatur, as well as Long Creek, Boody and north of Argenta. There were isolated outages reported elsewhere.

The damage is hampering traffic flow across the area.

​Ameren crews are responding to downed power lines near U.S. Route 36's intersection with Illinois Route 121 and Airport Road, said Justin Root of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency.

Traffic lights in that area are not functioning, he said.

If you encounter a downed power line, keep these safety tips in mind.

• Stay at least 10 feet away from it and warn others to stay away.

• Stay away from anything that comes in contact with a downed power line, including fences or trees.

• Never drive over a downed power line.

• It’s hard to tell the difference between an electric line, a telephone line or a cable line, so treat any line as an energized line and never touch them.

• If tree or branch fall on an electric line, do not try to remove any debris because electricity can travel through objects, especially when they are wet.

• Do not attempt to rescue someone who makes contact with a downed power line. You could become a victim yourself.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Central Illinois remains under a high wind warning until 7 p.m. Friday. The damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages and make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, officials said.

Eastbound Interstate 72 was briefly blocked by a jackknifed semi near Niantic.

On top of that, the weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region, with strong northeast winds that "could gust over 55 mph especially near the I-72 corridor this afternoon."

"Tree damage and power outages are possible beyond what would normally be expected with these wind speeds due to the unusual wind direction," the weather service warned.

Rain is expected to continue through early evening, with one to two inches expected closer to Interstate 55 and two to three inches closer to Interstate 57.

