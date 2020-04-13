High winds expected Monday across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday for Central Illinois.
Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel conditions."
Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Monday evening. Tuesday and Wednesday evenings may experience similar temperatures.
"This may damage sensitive vegetation," the weather service said.
