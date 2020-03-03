High winds expected throughout Tuesday

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning the public of a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday morning.

West winds will gust from 30 to 35 mph late this morning through the afternoon, the weather service said. "This will cause some difficulty for high-profile vehicles on north-south oriented roads."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The remainder of the day will be sunny with a high temperature near 55 degrees. The winds will increase throughout the day, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees. West winds of 7 to 11 mph may move to the south-southwest after midnight.

Easter egg hunt

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.