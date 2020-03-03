You are the owner of this article.
High winds expected throughout Tuesday
High winds expected throughout Tuesday

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning the public of a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday morning.

West winds will gust from 30 to 35 mph late this morning through the afternoon, the weather service said. "This will cause some difficulty for high-profile vehicles on north-south oriented roads."

The remainder of the day will be sunny with a high temperature near 55 degrees. The winds will increase throughout the day, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees. West winds of 7 to 11 mph may move to the south-southwest after midnight.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

