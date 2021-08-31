 Skip to main content
Highly contagious virus affecting puppies in Macon County

DECATUR – Northgate Pet Clinic and the Macon County Animal Shelter are reporting a large outbreak of Parvo – a highly contagious canine virus – in the surrounding area and are asking dog owners to take precautions.

“We’re seeing Parvo like we haven’t seen it for years,” said Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic. “We only have two isolation cages and it’s just difficult to treat.”

Like COVID-19, Baker said the virus is highly contagious that mainly affects dogs and is spread through secretions like bowel movements and urine.

The clinic itself has seen about 30 cases in the past three weeks with over 20 dogs dying from the virus, Baker said. Months ago they were only seeing one case every two or three months.

The virus tends to be found in dogs less than six months of age and symptoms include bloody vomit and diarrhea, lack of appetite, lethargy or lack of energy, fewer or low body temperature and abdominal pain.

If not treated, Baker said if the then virus works its way through the digestive track and destroys the intestinal lining and bacteria which can lead to shock and death.

“People definitely need to see a veterinarian if their dog has Parvo,” Baker said. “It’s not going to survive otherwise.”

