Hillsboro hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

HILLSBORO — Three Hillsboro Area Hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency Joint Information Center reported Saturday.
"Contact tracing is being conducted to attempt to determine where the employees may have been exposed to individuals for transmission to have occurred," the press release stated.
Illinois Municipal League says new state rule could deprive some municipalities of federal coronavirus aid
Hospital staff members are being tested for COVID-19. The hospital is working with Montgomery County Public Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA to insure patients and staff are protected from the virus. Hillsboro Area Hospital is also working to implement a contingency plan in the event that other employees test positive for the virus.
Hillsboro Area Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital.
How we're doing in July: Decatur residents share pandemic stories
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.