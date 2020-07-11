You are the owner of this article.
Hillsboro hospital employees test positive for COVID-19
Hillsboro hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

HILLSBORO — Three Hillsboro Area Hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency Joint Information Center reported Saturday.

"Contact tracing is being conducted to attempt to determine where the employees may have been exposed to individuals for transmission to have occurred," the press release stated.

Hospital staff members are being tested for COVID-19. The hospital is working with Montgomery County Public Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA to insure patients and staff are protected from the virus. Hillsboro Area Hospital is also working to implement a contingency plan in the event that other employees test positive for the virus.

Hillsboro Area Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

