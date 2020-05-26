Hit-and-run victim in fatal Decatur collision is named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Decatur woman who died from injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run car crash was named Tuesday as 27-year-old Jameela Cunningham.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a statement that Cunningham had been a passenger in a vehicle that was in collision with another vehicle at 9:24 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Jasper and East Condit streets.

“Ms. Cunningham was in full arrest upon her arrival in the emergency room by ambulance,” said Day. “She suffered fatal blunt trauma to her torso.” Day said Cunningham had been pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 10:05 p.m Monday.

A statement from Decatur Police said the other driver involved fled on foot after abandoning his vehicle at the scene. The police department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team continued to investigate the accident Tuesday.

Police said three other people were injured in the accident and updates on their condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.

Day said an inquest on Cunningham is now pending.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

