DECATUR — A Decatur woman hired to help a Decatur man with household chores is denying charges she instead helped herself to $300 out of his wallet and ran up a tab of more than $540 on his credit card.

Tiffany R. Smart-Powell, 31, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on March 14 and waived a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated ID theft and theft. Judge Lindsey Shelton told the defendant to consult with a defense lawyer and ordered her to be back in court for a pretrial hearing May 22.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Smart-Powell had worked for the 76-year-old victim for a month, between July and August. Sgt. Brandon Rolfs, who signed the affidavit, said the man believed the money was taken from his wallet while he was in the shower.

Later, when he got his credit card statement, Rolfs said he found 11 unauthorized transactions ranging from a cellular phone bill of $111 to a gas station bill of $80 and fast food bills of $43 and $41 adding up to a total of $541.43.

“(He) advised he had his home care workers provide him with receipts each time they use his card so he can verify his expenses on his credit card statements,” Rolfs added.

“He advised he did not have receipts for the above listed transactions and he did not authorize these transactions to be made. He said a few days after making his initial police report, he noticed his spare credit card was missing from his house.”

Smart-Powell, who has no record of previous theft convictions, was arrested March 4 and released on bail of $7,500 after posting a $750 bond; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $10,000. Her bail conditions forbid her to have any contact with the victim.

