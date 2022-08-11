Home invader who terrorized Decatur child gets 33 year sentence

DECATUR — The family of a Decatur child who had the barrel of a loaded gun shoved down his throat during a brutal series of home invasions spoke of their emotional trauma Thursday as one of the defendants was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Byron D. Theus, 22, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping and a charge of home invasion.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced him to 18 years on each count plus a 15 year enhancement on each charge because the offenses involved the use of a firearm. Each sentence was ordered to be served at 85% but to run concurrently, adding up to the total of 33 years. Theus also got credit for his time in custody since his arrest in Nov. of 2018.

The offenses date to a wild night of crime on Nov. 20 of that year when Theus was part of an armed gang that committed back-to-back invasions of three Decatur homes. Terrorized victims were clubbed and pistol-whipped as the gang looted their residences and then they came to the house with the then 6-year-old boy.

His now 66-year-old grandfather told the court how he had to watch while the gang snatched up the defenseless child and one of them stuck the gun barrel into his mouth; they were using the boy as leverage to make the grandfather tell them where his valuables were.

The grandfather told the judge he’s been told there is good in most people, even criminals. But he added: “Good people do not stick the barrel of a loaded gun down the mouth of a 6-year-old boy and threaten to kill him if they don’t get what they want.”

The 30-year-old mother of the child, who sat weeping with family members as his tearful mother spoke, said the night of fear and violation had warped and damaged her son’s life. A once out-going child now feared strangers and the wider world he used to love.

She described nightly rituals of checking all the doors and windows are locked before her son will consider going to sleep. “I often need to remind him that the defendants will not be able to hurt him,” she said. “But assurances that the defendants are in jail and can’t get out still may not be enough…”

Several other of the home invasion victims spoke of their trauma and continuing fears and the counseling needed to deal with post traumatic stress.

Theus rose to apologize to them in a rambling, barely audible statement in the hush of the courtroom. He said he had been under the influence of drugs and begged for mercy: “I will never, ever, take another drug again,” he added.

His defense attorney, Monroe McWard, said there was no apology sufficient for what his client had done. “My client is not the most articulate person in the world but you could tell he is sorry… he is remorseful,” the attorney added.

Pointing out that Theus had no criminal history at all, he pleaded for mercy and suggested a sentence in the 25-30 year range.”

Special Prosecutor, Kate Kurtz, had asked for a total of 45 years and said Theus deserved little mercy. As the victims looked on, many crying, she said he had forever shattered their idea of home as a place of safety and joy.

“He took that from them and that can never be replaced,” she added.

Passing sentence, Geisler said: “These were senseless acts of violence… and I am also aware that no sentence I give here today will make a difference as far as (the victims) putting their lives back in order.”