Homeless Decatur man accused of robbing shopper

DECATUR — A homeless man accosted a female shopper in a store and accompanied her on a frightening car ride before robbing her of more than $60, police report.

George H. Holmes has entered not guilty pleas to charges of robbery and theft and remained in the Macon County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $170,000, requiring him to post a bond of $17,000 to be released.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 18-year-old victim as telling officers she was shopping on the afternoon of Dec. 7 when Holmes approached.

The affidavit quotes her as saying Holmes told her he was homeless and needed money. She handed him a $1 and hoped “this would end the interaction,” but he kept asking for more money and the woman finally gave him $10.

When she used the self-checkout to leave, she said Holmes told her that her shopping bag “looked heavy,” and grabbed it from her, carrying the bag outside and accompanying her as she headed towards her car. He put the bag inside and, uninvited, got in with her.

“(She) stated she got into the driver seat and was in fear of asking Holmes to get out of the car,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Detective Brad Hall. “(She) said she did not know what Holmes would do if she asked him this.”

Holmes ordered the woman to drive him but would not tell her where, just dictating directions, Hall said. They came to an ATM machine and the woman said Holmes demanded she withdraw $100. When the woman told him she didn't have that much and her account was overdrawn, Hall said the woman described Holmes as becoming furious.

“(She) said when she told him (the account was overdrawn) he raised his arms up and slammed them down on the arm rest,” said Hall. “(She) said he was extremely aggressive in his tone of voice when she wouldn't give him what he wanted, and she felt threatened during this entire incident.”

Holmes is then accused of demanding $20 before reaching over and snatching a wallet she had been holding between her legs. He then cleaned it out of $63 before ordering her to drive him to the area of East William and North Franklin streets, where he finally got out and left her.

Hall said police pulled surveillance video from the store which corroborated the woman’s version of events at the store. Police showed still images from the video to staff at the Oasis Resource & Day Center for the homeless who recognized and identified Holmes. He was found and arrested Dec. 7.

Records show he is due back in court for a disposition hearing Jan. 6.

