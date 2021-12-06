Homeless son gets 3 year sentence for probation violation after attacking homeless dad

DECATUR — Andy R. McCulley III, the homeless Decatur man accused of violating his probation by hurling a knife into the back of his homeless father, was sentenced to three years in prison.

In a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges related to the Oct. 10 attack on his 41-year-old dad — Andy R. McCulley Jr. — which had included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of domestic battery.

Instead, McCulley III was sentenced Dec. 2 for violating the 24 month probation sentence handed down May 20 when he pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to committing aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

His father, McCulley Jr., received the same sentence after pleading guilty to the same offense. Both father and son had set upon a 31-year-old fellow homeless man April 20 and were charged with kicking and punching the victim and hitting him with a brick while robbing him.

McCulley III had then been arrested for attacking his father while the pair were sleeping next to a vacant business in the 1100 block of East Wood Street.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the father described his son as awakening in an “extremely agitated” condition after using synthetic cannabis. An argument had followed and the father had been hit in the back with the knife as he tried to flee.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, commenting Monday, said his office had been willing to dismiss the charges in the battery case as McCulley III received significant prison time for the probation violation.

