DECATUR — Police in Decatur have been assisting State Police investigators as they work to unravel the homicide of James Earl Taylor who was found shot to death May 19 — some seven days after he had been posted missing.

The 51-year-old Decatur man was last seen riding off on a bicycle and Sgt. Brian Earles, a Decatur police detective, said police had been alerted two days later on May 12 when Taylor hadn’t shown up again.

“So the initial missing person’s report was assigned to a detective, and assigned out that day,” said Earles. He said initial inquiries had been made and information gathered.

“And we’ve since had some State Police investigators in here working with our detective.”

Taylor’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of North County Club Road, a rural area of Macon County. Coroner Michael. E. Day said police had been contacted by a passer-by who had come across the remains.

Day said there was no suggestion this death was anything other than a homicide. “A criminal investigation is underway and there is no indication of an accident or self-intended harm in this stage of the investigation,” the coroner added.

Asked what actions police take when a person is reported missing, Earles said it depends on the circumstances and the person’s age and level of vulnerability.

“Let’s say it’s someone mentally incapacitated and unable to care for themselves and they have wandered off in the dead of winter; we keep looking until we find you or we exhaust everything we can possibly do to get you,” he added.

“But there was no indication that we knew of at the time that there was anything suspicious about Mr. Taylor’s situation which made him a vulnerable person. He just didn’t show back up.”

State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez told the Herald & Review that Taylor’s death was “an open and ongoing case” and appealed for the public’s help.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the State Police at 217-867-2050 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Investigations into deaths like this in rural Macon County would normally fall to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. But Sheriff Jim Root said his detectives had been hard-pressed at the time probing the Michael Cox murder in Oakley — for which suspect Scott M. Walston has since been arrested — and were grateful for the help from the State Police in the Taylor case.

