House fire near Macon County Fairgrounds under investigation

DECATUR — Officials are investigating a Monday morning house fire along Illinois 121 near the Macon County Fairgrounds.

Josh Trendler, fire chief for the Hickory Point Fire Protection District, said crews were dispatched around 8:05 a.m. to 1950 N. Route 121 and were met with heavy fire that had spread to the home's basement and attic.

"There was some roof penetration," Trendler said. "A majority of the first level ceilings were pulled," due to it spreading into the attic.

The fire was believed to have started in the fireplace, according to the chief.

"The roof, for the most part, was intact," Trendler said. "It was more along the south wall of the structure and the west wall of the structure. That's what sustained the most damage."

Assisting the Hickory Point department at the scene were fire crews from Argenta, Maroa and Warrensburg, with additional water-supply and crews requested from Harristown, South Wheatland and Clinton. Trendler said additional manpower was needed for heavy cleanup after the fire was put out around 10 a.m. with the final unit leaving the scene at noon.