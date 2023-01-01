House hit by rifle fire on Decatur street Friday night

DECATUR — Police said a home in an area of Decatur that has been plagued by gun crime and murder was peppered with shots from what was described as a high-power rifle.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the house in the 1000 block of East Main Street was attacked Friday night around 8:49 p.m.

Carroll said he didn’t have precise figures for the number of shell casings recovered, but he described them as “numerous.”

Carroll added: “It was like somebody pretty much dumped a whole magazine of ammunition. Judging by the bullet casings left behind, they came from what appeared to be a high-powered rifle.”

Patrol officers soon located the damaged home and, as a result of subsequent police investigations, two juveniles the detective described as aged between 14 and 17, who were found inside the home, were petitioned to court on firearms offenses after two handguns were seized by police.

Carroll said the juveniles claimed to have no knowledge about why a gunman would target the house.

The detective said there was nothing to suggest this violence was linked to the murder Saturday afternoon of a 30-year-old Decatur man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of East Pearl Street. Carroll said that investigation was continuing Sunday and there had been no arrests.

Carroll did, however, describe the neighborhood in the 1000 block of East Main Street as a problem area associated with other violent crime. A check of Herald & Review archives show two men were shot and wounded in the 1000 block of East Main Street on June 10 and June 11.

And in 2021, there had been the death of Nicholas O. Demmer, 35, who was shot in the head in the early hours of Aug. 26 while in the backyard of a house in the same block.

Detective Brad Hall, giving evidence at an inquest, said bullet casings near Demmer's body suggested there had been some kind of a gun battle, and two other people had also been hit but survived their wounds.

Asked by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day if Demmer may have been targeted in “some type of ambush situation,” Hall had replied “Potentially, yes.”

