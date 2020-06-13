How Decatur officials are reacting to calls to 'defund' law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said his office is “looking hard” at state licensing of law enforcement to increase accountability, but stopped short of calling for defunding police.

While “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” the governor said during a press conference last week, “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”

Pritzker said licensing is one way to “take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job.”

