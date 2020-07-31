How does the Macon County Health Department respond to rumors about COVID at businesses? We asked.

DECATUR — As the number of coronavirus cases creeps upward, so have the calls to local health officials with concerns about rumors of employees testing positive at local businesses.
Those reaching out to the Macon County Health Department typically have questions about the process, like why the rumored business isn't closed or why a public announcement about an alleged positive finding wasn't made.
And now, following the emergency order enacted by Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, more people are offering tips about local bars, restaurants and other businesses that aren’t adhering to state mandates intended to prevent the spread of the virus.
When the issue is that of an employee of a business testing positive for COVID-19, procedures vary depending on the circumstances, said Kathy Wade, director of environmental health and emergency preparedness for the health department.
There is no set time a business must close when an employee tests positive, Wade said. Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, based on the size of the business and the employee's duties.
“The nursing division calls us and says 'Joe's' had an employee test positive, and we go through the steps,” Wade said. “Let's look at the schedule, where this person works: at the front counter, or a busser, or just cleaning up. After that, we give (the business) directions. Everything cleaned and sanitized top to bottom, every piece of equipment, how they clean. We typically tell them to take a full day for that kind of cleaning, but it isn't a set guidance that they must be closed for 24 or 48 hours. It depends on how long it takes to do a full cleaning and sanitizing.”
Employees who don't work the same shift or were not in close contact with an employee who tests positive do not necessarily have to self-quarantine or be tested, Wade said. For example, if they only met in passing as one was leaving and the other arriving, or if the business is large enough that employees in one department have limited or no contact with those in other departments, exposure is unlikely.
In cases where an employee might have exposed co-workers, contact tracing is used and that has to be handled carefully to avoid violating privacy laws.
“When we find out someone is positive (for the virus) and they disclose where they work, we notify the employer that the person can't work, and ask about close contacts,” said Carol Carlton, a registered nurse and director of clinical nursing services with the health department. “They disclose those, and then we also go ahead and call the employer to give them a heads up that an employee has tested positive in their facility.”
A manager or human resources manager has to know the name, she said, so they can look at schedules and work duties and who might have been exposed, but ideally they won't break confidentiality and tell everyone which employee was positive. If fellow employees were wearing masks and weren't in close contact or prolonged contact, exposure is again unlikely. In some situations, those employees, as long as they aren't showing symptoms, can continue working as long as they wear a mask and observe safety precautions.
“Say there's been a case and employees need to be quarantined for 14 days if they're showing no symptoms,” Carlton said. “If they have symptoms they need to go get tested. We take names and phone numbers and call them and tell them there's a possibility they've been exposed to a patient with COVID and if they don't have any symptoms, they need to be quarantined for 14 days.”
If they develop symptoms during that time, she said, they should call the nursing division.
In small companies or departments, it's going to be obvious when someone suddenly isn't at work and co-workers will probably figure out what's going on, and sometimes the employees tell their co-workers themselves, Carlton said. If several confirmed cases appear at a single business, the health department would consider that an outbreak.
Regarding the tips coming in about businesses not following the required social distancing and facial covering requirements, health department and city officials say many of the tips they receive are based on hearsay.
Wade noted that many callers preface their tips with “I saw this on Facebook” or “my friend said he heard that …”
Wade said the department can only respond to direct knowledge of an alleged violation.
Wade said if the establishment is a restaurant or offers food service, she will call the business with a reminder about the mandates and issue a warning. If a second complaint comes in about the same business, she will visit and give them a written warning noting that it's the second complaint.
"If there's a third complaint, we put it in writing, too, and I issue a cease and desist order, telling them they're putting their food license in jeopardy, and we may pull it," she said.
When establishments are bars or restaurants that hold liquor licenses, enforcement falls to the city, said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.
"If you call and complain Business A, they have overcrowding, the employees aren't wearing masks, the police department will go out and say you need to comply, and give them an opportunity to correct their behavior, and follow up later," he said. "Or if we get another complaint about Business A, the city can take action to potentially suspend their license."
The mayor's order will remain in effect until the next City Council meeting, when the council can vote to extend Moore Wolfe's authority to keep the order in effect, or to temporarily change the city code to allow for the revocation of a liquor license in the case of non-compliance.
Business licenses for retail establishments, for example, are not issued by the city but by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and responses to complaints about those businesses are that entity's responsibility. Kindseth said the department often hands off to the local government to investigate, but the initial complaint must go to that department.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
