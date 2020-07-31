How does the Macon County Health Department respond to rumors about COVID at businesses? We asked.

“The nursing division calls us and says 'Joe's' had an employee test positive, and we go through the steps,” Wade said. “Let's look at the schedule, where this person works: at the front counter, or a busser, or just cleaning up. After that, we give (the business) directions. Everything cleaned and sanitized top to bottom, every piece of equipment, how they clean. We typically tell them to take a full day for that kind of cleaning, but it isn't a set guidance that they must be closed for 24 or 48 hours. It depends on how long it takes to do a full cleaning and sanitizing.”

Employees who don't work the same shift or were not in close contact with an employee who tests positive do not necessarily have to self-quarantine or be tested, Wade said. For example, if they only met in passing as one was leaving and the other arriving, or if the business is large enough that employees in one department have limited or no contact with those in other departments, exposure is unlikely.

In cases where an employee might have exposed co-workers, contact tracing is used and that has to be handled carefully to avoid violating privacy laws.