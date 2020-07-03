You are the owner of this article.
How Fair Havens' 'COVID Warriors' battled coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS | THE LOCAL IMPACT
'COVID WARRIORS'

How Fair Havens' 'COVID Warriors' battled coronavirus

DECATUR — When people look back at the coronavirus in Macon County, Fair Havens Senior Living will likely be at the forefront of any discussion.

For nearly three months, it was ground zero.

Of the 22 county residents who have died of complications related to the virus, 20 were Fair Havens residents. Of the 232 county residents who have tested positive, 59 were Fair Havens residents. Facility officials note 31 staff members also tested positive, but some of those may not live in Macon County and would not be included in the county’s total.

fair-havens-covid-survivors-1.jpg

Patricia Eubanks, left, and Terry Lidy are two of the group known at Fair Havens Senior Living as COVID Warriors. They got the nickname by surviving a positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

What often goes overlooked, according to those associated with the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. in Decatur, are the 39 residents who tested positive and survived.

This distinction has earned them a special nickname. They are affectionately known among the staff as the COVID Warriors.

'It's not just a room number for us': Fair Havens workers discuss their jobs during COVID-19 outbreak

Irene Crotser, 97, said she didn’t know she had the coronavirus until she tested positive. She suffered from headaches and was short of breath.

“But I didn’t feel real sick,” she said. “I don’t think I had it too bad.”

The staff began talking to her about the disease. That’s when she realized she had been diagnosed.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I thought it would be worse than it was.”

Crotser is grateful she didn’t suffer through the illness like other residents did.

“Some of them have had it pretty bad,” she said.

Fair Havens administration responds to questions about COVID-19 in the Decatur facility

Terry Lidy, 77, found out he tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital three weeks ago for a heart condition.

“I’ve had heart and kidney problems for the last eight years,” he said, so the threat of coronavirus was just another ailment, along with a diagnosed case of skin cancer while in the hospital, to add to the list.

“I’m trying to be a tough old bird,” he said. “I’m hanging in there.”

Lidy credits the Fair Havens staff for helping him through all of the health problems he has faced, and the quarantine that came with the coronavirus finding.

“A lot of these people here did a good job getting it controlled and helping me out,” he said. “It’s a big battle.”

But it wasn’t just those residents who tested positive feeling isolated. In an effort to keep the residents safe, visitors were not allowed in the facility beginning in early March.

To keep the residents upbeat, the facility provides activities, such as spiritual packets, adult coloring pages, and arranges for correspondence with family through Skype and FaceTime.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep them connected with the outside world,” Jennifer Griswold, activities director for Fair Havens, said. “It can be rough.”

Griswold said one of the first activities undertaken by residents who were quarantined because of the coronavirus is a trip to the outdoor courtyard for a healthy dose of sunshine.

“And smell some of that good Decatur air,” Lidy said.

While the number of new coronavirus cases in Macon County have started to slow down, Fair Havens isn’t easing up on the prevention efforts.

“Fair Havens continues to be vigilant, following the guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), as well as the state and local health department's best practices and protocols to protect everyone's health,” said Courtney Malengo, Fair Haven’s public relations representative.

Pat Eubanks, who was released from quarantine on May 23, is taking the whole coronavirus situation in stride.

At age 92, Eubanks said she has lived through her fair share of quarantines — measles, mumps, scarlet fever, chicken pox and polio.

Eubanks remembers the concern her family had when it came to polio.

“If you had a child and it had a leg ache, you were so frightened,” Eubanks said, recalling the concern her family had when it came to polio.

Except for polio, Eubanks said she had them all. So the coronavirus was not a concern, she said.

“It didn’t scare me,” she said. “I had other things come up in my lifetime.”

Eubanks said she did not remember suffering through the symptoms associated with the coronavirus. “In fact, I don’t think I really knew I had it until I was over with it,” she said.

Through all of her childhood heath scares, Eubanks said the spread of the diseases slowed down because they stayed away from others. Quarantines were part of their lives.

“It was the thing to do,” she said. “I can’t understand people arguing about it. It is the only thing to do.”

How we're doing: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

INSIDE 

Hospital bed usage rises; no new cases in Macon County. A3

