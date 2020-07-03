How Fair Havens' 'COVID Warriors' battled coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — When people look back at the coronavirus in Macon County, Fair Havens Senior Living will likely be at the forefront of any discussion.

For nearly three months, it was ground zero.

Of the 22 county residents who have died of complications related to the virus, 20 were Fair Havens residents. Of the 232 county residents who have tested positive, 59 were Fair Havens residents. Facility officials note 31 staff members also tested positive, but some of those may not live in Macon County and would not be included in the county’s total.

What often goes overlooked, according to those associated with the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. in Decatur, are the 39 residents who tested positive and survived.

This distinction has earned them a special nickname. They are affectionately known among the staff as the COVID Warriors.

Irene Crotser, 97, said she didn’t know she had the coronavirus until she tested positive. She suffered from headaches and was short of breath.

“But I didn’t feel real sick,” she said. “I don’t think I had it too bad.”

The staff began talking to her about the disease. That’s when she realized she had been diagnosed.