How Illinois, local officials are reacting to calls to 'defund' law enforcement

Pritzker said licensing, much like barbers or nurses, is one way to “take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job.”

“You have to think about, what are the methods by which people can be disciplined if they’re not going to get disciplined by their own police departments, if the investigations are taking place by a police department that may not want to hold some of their officers accountable for the kind of behavior that I think we would all find reprehensible?” Pritzker said.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul also has said the state should explore taking similar steps. The Democrat has also been urging Congress to give state attorneys general more authority to investigate "unconstitutional policing.”

Pritzker has also called the term defunding “a poor use of words to describe what many people really want.” He said they should focus on connecting better with the public and shifting resources.

Jeanelle Norman, president of the NAACP Decatur Branch, said reforms ultimately should be made at the local level.