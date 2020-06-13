How Illinois, local officials are reacting to calls to 'defund' law enforcement

DECATUR — After days of national unrest and calls for police reforms, state and local officials last week began conversations about whether to rethink how law enforcement is funded and overseen.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office is “looking hard” at state licensing of law enforcement to increase accountability, but stopped short of calling for defunding police.
While “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” the governor said during a press conference, “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”
The “defunding” push has become a focus nationally as a result of the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Pritzker said licensing, much like barbers or nurses, is one way to “take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job.”
“You have to think about, what are the methods by which people can be disciplined if they’re not going to get disciplined by their own police departments, if the investigations are taking place by a police department that may not want to hold some of their officers accountable for the kind of behavior that I think we would all find reprehensible?” Pritzker said.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul also has said the state should explore taking similar steps. The Democrat has also been urging Congress to give state attorneys general more authority to investigate "unconstitutional policing.”
Pritzker has also called the term defunding “a poor use of words to describe what many people really want.” He said they should focus on connecting better with the public and shifting resources.
Jeanelle Norman, president of the NAACP Decatur Branch, said reforms ultimately should be made at the local level.
“I think we can have national guidelines to go by but I do believe that, when it comes right down to the finished product, it needs to be tailor-made for a particular community in terms of the reforms that need to be made,” she said.
Norman and other black community leaders met Thursday morning with Getz, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and other officials to discuss issues and contemplate possible changes. Norman said the issues discussed did not include any type of defunding of the department.
Moore Wolfe, who has said the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on municipal revenues will drive some “hard choices” in coming months, said she is not aware of any citizen calls to defund police — in fact, the opposite.
People want more officers, not fewer, Moore Wolfe said, and she said she wouldn’t favor such an action.
“I am not in favor of cutting our police force or our fire department. We've seen the need for them in all of the incidents we had a week ago,” she said last week, referring to several suspicious fires and incidents of vandalism from the week before. “I mean, we need them on the streets.”
